Windows 11 is finally getting a redesigned battery indicator

Windows 11's battery indicator is not great. It is confusing, hard to read (especially when charging), and inconsistent. Fortunately, Microsoft is finally fixing it. The latest Windows 11 Dev Channel, 26120.2510, contains a hidden new battery indicator with some much-needed improvements.

The new battery indicator is noticeably larger, which gives it more pixels to accurately display the current charge level. Next, it is no longer black and white: when connected to a charger, the indicator turns green. Turning on the energy saver makes the remaining battery level yellow. For reference, the current battery indicator in Windows 11 only displays a lightning icon when charging and a leaf when saving energy.

For now, the redesigned battery indicator is only present on the taskbar. The lock screen still uses the old variant, but it is safe to assume that one will be updated eventually as well.

If you want to try the new battery indicator in Windows 11, update your system to build 26120.2510 from the Dev Channel and use the ViVeTool app to enable several feature IDs:

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Run Command Prompt as Administrator and navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:48822452,48433719 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

Other changes in Windows 11 build 26120.2510 include a bunch of AI-powered features for more Copilot+ PCs. Now, owners of computers with the latest Intel and AMD processors with neural processing units can try Recall, Click To Do, Paint Cocreator, Image Restyle, and other previously exclusive to Snapdragon-powered PCs.

Credit for the IDs goes to @PhantomOfEarth on X.