Microsoft quietly updates Windows 11 22H2 AMD and Intel supported CPUs

It has been over a month now that Microsoft began to publicly roll out the Windows 11 22H2 feature update. And about a week ago, the company released an updated processor support page for the new 22H2 update. Although the system requirements of Windows 11 haven't changed (much) since the original 21H2 release, Microsoft has added a separate list of CPUs exclusively for Windows 11 22H2.

So if anyone hopes that their currently unsupported hardware could suddenly appear on the supported list, that is simply not going to happen. But regardless, people have been running unsupported systems on Windows 11 22H2 as well, just like they were doing with the 21H2 version. Some users were even so impressed by their old hardware that they even exclaim it "runs like magic".

However, it is not the old list either as new processor SKUs have been added. These include the 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S CPUs from Intel which was released at the end of last month. Over on the AMD side, the Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs has been added.

You can view the updated Intel and AMD supported processor list for Windows 11 22H2 at the links below:

An update for Qualcomm CPUs has also been made.