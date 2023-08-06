Microsoft adds new AMD Ryzen CPUs to Windows 11 supported list, leaks an unannounced one

While Microsoft didn't make the change recently, Neowin noticed that the company had updated the system requirements for running Android apps on Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). Aside from that, Microsoft has made another significant change recently. The company has also updated the supported processor list for Windows 11.

There are separate lists for both Windows 11 21H2 and 22H2 even though the system requirements of Windows 11 haven't changed (much) since the original 21H2 announcement. So if anyone hopes that their currently unsupported hardware could suddenly appear on the supported list, that is simply not going to happen.

The new list, published towards the end of the last month on 25 July, adds some new Ryzen processors, including one that hasn't been announced by AMD. Microsoft had previously updated this list of CPUs sometime around May, adding many new AMD chips, mainly the X3D parts, but there are several others too. The recently released Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, which is AMD's first mobile chip with the 3D V-cache, isn't yet on the list though. Bizarrely, the list also removes several Intel chips that were previously there.

The full list of newly added AMD processors is given below:

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4655G

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4655GE

AMD Ryzen 3 5380U

The PRO series chips listed above are based on AMD's Renoir lineup. In case you aren't aware, Renoir is AMD's Zen 2-based APU lineup which has onboard 2nd gen Vega graphics. While the 4655G is a 65W part, the 4655GE is a 35W unit.

The third and final CPU on the list, the Ryzen 3 5380U, is the unannounced part we mentioned before. AMD does not yet have such an SKU on its website but we can certainly guess that it belongs to AMD's "Lucienne" lineup of chips. These are AMD's Zen 2-based mobile chips with integrated Vega graphics. In related news, several of AMD's processors are vulnerable to the Zenbleed security flaw, and the 5380U would also have been on the list had it been released.