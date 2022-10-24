Grab this new 15-inch Surface Book 3 with Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti, and 16GB RAM for only $1,090

The Surface Book 3 is a unique laptop Microsoft no longer sells. Still, some stock is floating around, offering customers powerful hardware and quirky form factor for a mouth-watering price.

You can get the 15-inch Surface Book 3 with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for as little as $1,090—cheaper than the recently announced Surface Laptop 5. While the Surface Book 3 does not offer cutting-edge hardware, it is still a powerful laptop with an excellent price-to-performance ratio. Besides, you get a truly unique device that can also work like a regular Windows tablet.

Even though the Surface Book 3 is not the newest laptop from Microsoft, it fully supports Windows 11 plus provides the option to stay on Windows 10. Also, Microsoft will keep supporting the Surface Book 3 with firmware updates for two more years.

