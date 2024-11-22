New Surface Laptop 5 and 6 firmware fixes display flickering and audio failures

Microsoft has released new firmware updates for the Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Laptop 6. The update delivers security patches, fixes for display flickering, audio issues, and problems with certain applications, such as Citrix Workspace,

Here is the changelog for the Surface Laptop 6:

Enhances the overall security posture of the devices, protecting customers from potential threat.

Improves the display experience by reducing the frequency of screen flickering.

Addresses a performance issue with Citrix Workspace* application exhibiting sluggish behavior when interacting with a virtual desktop.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Extension - 32.0.101.5972 Intel(R) Arc(TM) Graphics - Extensions Intel Corporation - Display - 32.0.101.5972 Intel(R) Arc(TM) Graphics - Display adapters Surface - Extension - 6.200.6.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extensions

Here is the changelog for the Surface Laptop 5:

Enhances the overall security posture of the devices, protecting customers from potential threat.

Prevents unexpected failures or disruptions of audio streams by improving the stability and reliability of the audio system to enable uninterrupted audio playback and recording.

Ensures seamless audio playback and recording, improves stability preventing audio failure and drop out.

Here are the new drivers for the Surface Laptop 5:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Name Realtek - SoftwareComponent -12.1.6000.1076 Realtek - SoftwareComponent -12.1.6000.1076 Realtek - AudioProcessingObject - 13.1.6000.1076 Realtek Audio Effects Component - Audio Processing Objects (APOs) Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - MEDIA - 6.0.9681.3 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Sound, video and game controllers Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.24 Surface High Definition Audio - Extension Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.9947 Intel Smart Sound Technology BUS - System devices Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.9947 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices Intel(R) Corporation - MEDIA - 10.29.0.9947 Intel Smart Sound Technology for USB Audio - Sound, video and game controllers Intel Smart Sound Technology for USB Audio - Sound, video and game controllers Intel Smart Sound Technology for Bluetooth Audio - Sound, video and game controllers Surface - Extension - 6.200.6.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extensions

The latest firmware for the Surface Laptop 5 and 6 is available on all configurations with Windows 10 version 22H2 or Windows 11 22H2 and newer. You can download it from Windows Update or the official Surface Support website (here for the Surface Laptop 5 and here for the Surface Laptop 6).