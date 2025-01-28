Windows Auto Dark Mode gets big update with native ARM support, new features, and fixes

There is no denying that dark mode support in Windows 10 and 11 is mediocre at best. Besides having a lot of surface without dark mode support at all, both Windows 10 and 11 cannot even switch modes automatically or on schedule. This strange omission is what Auto Dark Mode fixes, and with the latest update, the app is now even better.

Auto Dark Mode lets you automate theme switching based on custom hours or sunset/sunrise. You can also select separate wallpapers or entire themes for each mode, apply filters, and customize other features. Version 10.4.2.29, the latest Auto Dark Mode release, delivers a welcome change, especially for those with Copilot+ PCs: it is now fully ARM-native, which means better energy efficiency, faster performance, and a more responsive UI.

Another change in version 10.4.2.29 is the feature called "Try to fix the theme." It sits in the tray menu and allows you to resolve random theme-switching bugs, such as the wrong taskbar color. The developer says this new addition is a "press & pray" method.

There are also improvements to slideshows in shuffle mode, more image type support (JPEG XR for HDR wallpapers in Windows 11 version 24H2), better compatibility with color filters, and more. Here is the complete changelog:

Improvements If using slideshows in shuffle mode, Auto Dark Mode will now forward the first image, to ensure always a random picture will appear as desktop background. No more boredom caused by the same old image!

ADM will now always apply the theme when it starts up, even when the system idle check module is enabled.

Added support for more picture file types, ensuring you can make full use of your full wallpaper collection.

Improved handling of the grayscale color filter, or as @Spiritreader stated in his commit "colorus filterus fixus". In this case, fewer bugs lead into fewer colors.

The DLL files of Auto Dark Mode are now also signed. This is handy for the users of Windows Smart App Control.

Upgraded to .NET 8. Fixes The long awaited bug fix for wallpaper switch is here! Sometimes Auto Dark Mode reverted the wallpaper to the previous one right after some seconds. This shouldn't happen anymore.

We also fixed a second wallpaper switch issue, where a solid color would be applied, although a picture is set.

And even more little bug fixes, to improve the reliability with global theme switching in combination with slideshows and multi monitor wallpapers.

Fixed an issue where the TimeSwitchModule was triggered right after the BatteryStatusChanged, which leaded into multiple execution of scripts.

Fixed a rare case on which the startup task couldn't be set.

Fixed an issue with time sync triggering a theme switch during the lock screen on Windows 10, blocking other events.

Fixed an issue causing DWM refresh to occur erroneously twice during theme mode if forced refresh is enabled.

Fixed battery event not being checked after enabling the respective setting.

Fixed an issue, where if auto switch was disabled and an external switch was made, not all components would refresh properly on reactivation, because their enable-hooks are not called, even though they rely on system state.

You can download Windows Auto Dark Mode from the Microsoft Store or GitHub.