KB5043178 is out for Windows 11 24H2 with new mouse settings and more

KB5043178 is now available for Copilot+ PCs and "traditional" computers running Windows 11 version 24H2. The update features several improvements to the Settings app, Start menu, taskbar, lock screen, and more. It also adds the ability to toggle mouse acceleration on or off or change the scroll direction in the Settings app, which previously required digging into the system registry.

Here are the changes that are rolling out gradually to all users willing to pull the trigger on the latest non-security update:

[Settings] New! There is a new energy recommendation to turn off high dynamic range (HDR). This helps to conserve energy on devices that have HDR displays. Go to Settings > Power & battery > Energy recommendations.

There is a new energy recommendation to turn off high dynamic range (HDR). This helps to conserve energy on devices that have HDR displays. Go to Settings > Power & battery > Energy recommendations. [Battery life] New! When your device's battery power is running low, a pop-up window will appear that asks you to plug in your device. This occurs when the battery level reaches 20% and while Energy Saver is set to “Always On”.

When your device's battery power is running low, a pop-up window will appear that asks you to plug in your device. This occurs when the battery level reaches 20% and while Energy Saver is set to “Always On”. [Start menu] New! The "Sign out" option is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (...). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch.

The "Sign out" option is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (...). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch. [Taskbar] New! You can now share local files directly from the search results that appear in the Search box on the taskbar.​​​​​​​

New! You can now share local files directly from the search results that appear in the Search box on the taskbar.​​​​​​​ [Lock screen] New!Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing.

New!Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing. [Mouse] New! This update adds the option to turn off enhanced mouse pointer precision to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mouse. There is also a new option to change the direction in which the mouse scrolls.

And here are the changes that are rolling out to all users:

[Copilot Pro subscription] New! You can now manage your Copilot Pro subscription in Settings. Sign in to your Microsoft account and go to Settings>Accounts.

[Screen readers] The NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA) app and other screen readers fail to narrate all the screen content from some apps. This occurs when those apps run with administrator privileges.

In addition, KB5043178 includes the following fixes:

[Open Source Software] This update adds attributions to credits.txt files for Rust OSS components.

[Input Method Editor (IME)] When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window.

[WebView2 apps] They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers.

[Task Manager] Its Settings page might have a white background when it should not. It stops responding when you switch from a high contrast theme to a normal theme. ​​​​​​​



Before you install KB5043178, mind the fact that there is one known issue in this update affecting those playing Roblox on ARM-based Windows PCs:

Symptom Workaround We’re aware of an issue where players on Arm devices are unable to download and play Roblox via the Microsoft Store on Windows. Players on Arm devices can play Roblox by downloading the title directly from www.Roblox.com.

You can download the latest Windows 11 version 24H2 preview update in Windows Update. Alternatively, get it from the Microsoft Update Catalog using this link. KB5043178 is available for x86 and ARM64 systems, including Copilot+ PCs.