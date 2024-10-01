Microsoft may have just teased Windows 11 24H2 release date and it could be very soon

With the excitement of an on-coming Windows 11 feature update, murmurs and whispers about the release date for Windows 11 version 24H2 are palpable. Recently, word got around the tech community that Microsoft was previewing the update this past week (via KB5043145), though that evidently did not happen, and users should be relieved as Microsoft has been forced to pull the update since as a result of major bugs.

Regardless, the hype surrounding the release is certainly still up, and Microsoft may not keep us waiting for too much longer.

Earlier today, or last night, depending on where you reside, Yusuf Mehdi, the Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, shared a new post on X about an upcoming event that will be held at New York City, Microsoft Experience Center. The post is meant to tease "some exciting announcements tomorrow" and could be indicative of a new Windows feature update for 2024 or perhaps some big feature drop probably related to AI and such since that is all the buzz these days in the tech sphere including at Microsoft.

In NYC at the Microsoft Experience Center for some exciting announcements tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/2VvOr0yveF — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) October 1, 2024

Microsoft last held an event at the Microsoft Experience Center in New York City back in 2023 where it announced new Surface devices at the its event for 2023. The company has already released a bunch of Surface products in March and September respectively.

It does not currently plan on any other big release and it is quite likely that this teaser is the one for Windows 11 version 24H2. However, do keep in mind that this is just speculation at this point and not confirmed news.