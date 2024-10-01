Microsoft shares Group Policy fix for KB5043145 that breaks USB, Bluetooth, leads to BSOD

A few days ago, we reported that the latest KB5043145 C-release update (non-security preview) was breaking PCs, leading to constant restarts, blue screens or green screens of death (BSOD / GSOD), or booting into BitLocker Recovery via the Windows Automatic Repair Tool.

To better understand the issue, Microsoft had urged users to share more feedback about it via the Feedback Hub. Today, the company has issued an update on the problem, adding that USB and Bluetooth device failures can occur as a result of KB5043145.

In case you are having problems with USB connections or Bluetooth, the company says a yellow exclamation mark is displayed against the devices in Device Manager (DEVMGMT).

The company writes:

This issue also causes USB and Bluetooth connections to fail in some devices. Hardware connected via USB and Bluetooth, such as keyboards, memory sticks, printers, and wireless mouses, no longer work after installing the update. In these cases, the USB Host Controller under the Device Manager displays a yellow exclamation mark.

For now, Microsoft has issued a Group Policy fix for IT admins and system admins that will allow affected managed user devices to roll back the update via Known Issue Rollback (KIR). This is the classic Microsoft technique to "mitigate" a problematic update when a major issue or bug pops up on Windows PCs.

Meanwhile, the KB5043145 update has also been pulled for consumer PCs though it can take up to a full day for the resolution to take effect.

The company explains:

Resolution: This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices and business devices that are not managed by IT departments. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices managed by IT departments that have installed the affected update and encountered this issue, IT administrators can resolve it by installing and configuring the Group policy listed below. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> . For information on deploying and configuring these special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback. Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name: ​Download for Windows 11 23H2 and Windows 11 22H2: Windows 11 22H2 KB5043145 240904_041021 Known Issue Rollback Important: You will need to install and configure the Group Policy for your version of Windows to resolve this issue. You will also need to restart your device(s) to apply the group policy setting.

As always, Microsoft says that it is looking to fix the issue in a future update.