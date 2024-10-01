Inscryption, Sifu, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

It's barely October, and the Xbox Game Pass library is expanding again. Microsoft just announced what's coming to its subscription services in the next couple of weeks. This month's selections tout two major indie hits from recent times, Inscryption and Sifu, alongside MLB The Show 24, the latest entry in the Sony-developed Baseball title for the new Standard tier of Game Pass.

Here are all the games announced for the Game Pass services today and what subscription tiers are getting them:

MLB The Show 24 (Console) – October 2: Game Pass Standard

(Console) – October 2: Game Pass Standard Open Roads (Console) – October 2: Game Pass Standard

(Console) – October 2: Game Pass Standard Sifu (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 2: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 2: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Mad Streets (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Inscryption (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 10: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

There aren't any day-one launches planned for the next couple of weeks. However, don't forget that Microsoft also revealed a slew of fresh games to its platforms during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Broadcast:

All You Need Is Help (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Legend of Mana (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Trials of Mana (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

At the same time, five games are leaving the Game Pass tiers on October 15. These are Dyson Sphere Program, Everspace 2, From Space, F1 Manager 2023, and Scorn.

Expect the next Game Pass wave announcement to land on October 15, which should detail what's coming to subscribers in the second half of the month.