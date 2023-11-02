Microsoft releases Skype Preview 8.108 with revamped call messages

Skype Insiders received another preview update to try before the public rollout. Version 8.107 introduces reworked in-chat call messages. They now feature time stamps, actionable buttons (you can tap the message to make a call), and reworked visuals to help you better understand whether it was a missed, incoming, or outgoing call.

Here is the changelog Microsoft published on the official Microsoft Community forum:

The latest Skype Insider build 8.108 was fully released and this is what we were working on. What’s new? Revamping Skype's Call System Messages! Boost your communication efficacy with Skype's modernized call system messages! Crafted to be more actionable, dive into a sleeker, intuitive Skype! 🌟 Crystal Clear Calls: With a range of refreshed call system messages UI - from Incoming Calls to Finished Calls - navigate your call experiences with ease.

Distinct Actions: From missed calls to declined ones, call system messages now come with actionable CTAs to guide your next move.

Time-stamped: Call system messages are time-stamped, letting you trace back interactions effortlessly, both in your conversation and in the chat-list preview.

Versatility Redefined: Different call system message types are clearly distinguishable, streamlining your chat flow. Dive into a reinvigorated Skype, where every message elevates your experience. A blend of clarity, action, and design across all platforms! 📌📱🚀 Stability improvements & Bug fixes: Private Media Sharing Fix: Captured images and videos in private chats now transmit flawlessly on iOS.

You can download the latest Skype Insider build from the official website. The program is open to everyone using Windows 10, 11, macOS, Linux, or Android. Skype Insider is also available on iOS, but you need an invitation to join.

In case you missed it, two previous updates introduced redesigned replies, a refreshed UI for audio messages, a new calling experience on mobile apps, camera improvements, and more changes.