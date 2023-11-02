Surface Laptop Go 2 gets new firmware with audio improvements

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for the second-generation Surface Laptop Go. The October 2023 update improves audio stability and resolves security vulnerabilities in Intel chipset software:

Potential security vulnerabilities in the Intel® Converged Security Management Engine (CSME), Active Management Technology (AMT) and Intel® Standard Manageability software may allow escalation of privilege or denial of service. Intel is releasing software updates to mitigate these potential vulnerabilities.

What is new in the Surface Laptop Go 2 October 2023 firmware update?

Improves audio stability.

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392 & CVE-2022-38102.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30508.581.0 DolbyAPO SWC Device - Software components Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Extension Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2411.5 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 24.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Go 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 471MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known bugs or issues

Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop Go 2 in June 2022, and the computer will receive six years of active support (the end of life scheduled for June 7, 2028). In September 2023, Microsoft released the Surface Laptop Go 3. Check out our Specs Appeal article detailing the difference between three generations of Microsoft's relatively inexpensive laptops.