Skype Insider gets another massive update with redesigned replies, audio messages, and more

Only a few days after the last update for Skype Preview, Microsoft released another feature-packed update to test in the Skype Insider program. Version 8.107 is now available on all supported platforms with redesigned replies, audio message improvements, even more enhancements for the camera experience, and bug fixes.

What is new in Skype 8.107 Preview?

Microsoft published the changelog on its official forums:

Introducing the Message Replies UI Redesign Elevate your chat clarity! Dive into Skype's redesigned message replies UI, making every conversation flow seamlessly and coherently. 🗨️

Dive into Skype's redesigned message replies UI, making every conversation flow seamlessly and coherently. 🗨️ Distinctive Replies: Say goodbye to confusion. The new vertical line ensures you instantly spot message replies amidst the chatter.

Say goodbye to confusion. The new vertical line ensures you instantly spot message replies amidst the chatter. Themes that Adapt: Our reply lines are more than decorative; they sync effortlessly with your chosen message theme.

Our reply lines are more than decorative; they sync effortlessly with your chosen message theme. Shadow & Depth: Experience a touch of finesse with the subtle shadow effects, ensuring replies stand out gracefully.

Experience a touch of finesse with the subtle shadow effects, ensuring replies stand out gracefully. Across All Message Types: Whether it's a witty text or a quirky GIF, our UI retains its charm, making sure replies are always on point.

Whether it's a witty text or a quirky GIF, our UI retains its charm, making sure replies are always on point. Accessibility Above All: Our commitment to inclusivity shines through, ensuring the UI works seamlessly for everyone, including users with visual impairments or those using screen readers. Skype's Refreshed Audio Messages UI! Elevate your audio messaging experience! Dive into Skype's newly polished audio messages UI, making every chat session melodious and engaging. Play on Demand: Simply tap the Play/Pause button or waveform, and dive into the voice message. No fuss, just pure audio delight.

Visualize Your Voice: With our Audio Wave Indicator, watch the waveform come alive, changing color as your message flows.

Know Your Duration: A glance gives away the length of your audio. Plus, handy timestamps connected to the waveform guide you.

Speedy Playback: Long messages? No worries! Adjust the playback speed and listen at your own pace.

Pristine Interface: We keep it clean when there’s no message, but once you hit play, our UI leaps into action, guiding you every step of the way. New Camera Experience in Skype Mobile enhancement - Media Preview in Skype Mobile Composer! With our latest update to the Camera on Mobile improvements, you can now preview your selected media directly in the Skype mobile composer, just like you do on the desktop version. Every photo, every video, right where you type! See Before Sending: Whether you pick a single photo or multiple, view them all in the composer before hitting send.

Consistency Across Platforms: Enjoy a unified experience, mirroring the desktop's media preview capability.

Simplified Media Handling: Deselected a media? The preview vanishes, keeping your composer neat and organized.

Send With Confidence: Media only gets sent once you tap 'Send', allowing you to curate your message perfectly.

Flexible Canceling: Easily remove a media from the preview with a single tap.

Mixed Media Mastery: Preview both photos and videos together seamlessly.

Never Overload: Get notified if you exceed the 10-media selection limit. Stability improvements & Bug fixes: Universal Call End: Now everyone on Android can seamlessly conclude calls.

Now everyone on Android can seamlessly conclude calls. Seamless Link Integration: Bing links in Skype now open effortlessly with our in-app browser on Windows.

Bing links in Skype now open effortlessly with our in-app browser on Windows. Dark Mode Refinement: Improved text visibility in calls and contacts tab for Windows users enjoying dark mode.

You can download the latest Skype Insider build from the official website. The program is available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS (closed beta).