Microsoft Store update for Canary and Dev channels adds a new look for Windows license pages

Microsoft has released new Windows 11 Insider builds this week for both the Canary and Dev channels this week. However, members of both of those Insider channels can get an extra addition to test out with an update to the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft revealed the update today as part of the Canary channel blog post:

Microsoft Store Update Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels running version 22309.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out: Visual refresh of Windows license pages: We’ve improved the look and feel of Windows license pages in the Microsoft Store to be consistent with Windows 11. The pages provide comparison tables between Windows editions to help make it easier to choose what license is best for you.

As usual, Windows Insiders can submit their feedback to this new Windows license page revamp in the Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

The company has been pushing out a lot of new features in the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 lately. A few weeks ago, it showed a new page dedicated to Microsoft's Game Pass service. It's a one-stop shop for any Windows 11 user who wants to learn more about Game Pass, including "benefits, such as exclusive games, deals, free perks, EA Play, and more. "

Late in September, as part of the big feature update for Windows 11, Microsoft added a previously unannounced new feature to the store. It's called Instant Games, and as the name suggests, it allows users to play a number of casual PC games directly from the Microsoft Store app, without the need to download the game beforehand.

This particular feature is still considered to be a public preview, so there could be changes made to Instant Games before it's ready for its full general availability release.