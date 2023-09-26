Instant Games in the new Windows 11 update is just about what it sounds like

Earlier today, Microsoft announced it has started to roll out the "Moment 4" Windows 11 update as an optional non-security release for Windows 11 22H2. The company already announced and has previewed a number of its new features in earlier Windows Insider releases and during last Thursday's big press event.

However, there are a couple of features that Microsoft did not disclose would be included in today's update ahead of time. One of those features is Instant Games, and the label pretty much describes what this is all about.

As Microsoft stated in its big update blog post:

With customers and developers at the heart of everything we do, we are pleased to introduce experiences, features and tools that make it easier to explore and access content even faster in the Microsoft Store on Windows. Starting today in preview, users can take advantage of Instant Games, a new experience that allows you to jump in and instantly play your favorite casual game directly from the Microsoft Store on Windows without the need to download and install on your Windows device.

There's no word in the blog post on what games are included in the new feature. However, Microsoft added that it is looking for more casual game developers so they can include their titles in the Instant Games feature. Those developers can find out more info on Microsoft's website.

Microsoft also mentions that it has added a new page on the Microsoft Store dedicated to Xbox Game Pass titles and subscriptions, which was released for Windows Insiders a few weeks ago.

Microsoft also says we can expect a new Windows 11 feature where users can "select specific drives and locations for game installations, keeping their library organized just the way they prefer." This new feature is expected to launch later this month, so it's possible it will be added in a future Insider build.