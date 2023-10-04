Build 23560: Microsoft fixes Windows 11 File Explorer context menu bugs, Task Manager

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 Dev channel Insiders. The new build, 23560, brings Copilot, fixes bugs in the File Explorer context menu and dropdowns, boosts Task Manager performance, and more. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements [Copilot in Windows*] We’re beginning to roll out the ability to use Copilot in Windows with ALT + TAB. Using the ALT + TAB hotkey now displays the thumbnail preview for Copilot in Windows among the other thumbnail previews of open windows, which you can switch between by pressing Tab. Fixes [File Explorer] Fixed an issue which could make the File Explorer dropdowns and context menu unexpectedly have a transparent background sometimes.

Fixed an issue where the search box wasn’t showing the correct folder name when you were in Gallery. [Taskbar] Fixed an explorer.exe crash impacting taskbar reliability. [Narrator] Fixed an issue where languages other than U.S. English couldn’t preview Narrator natural voices in Settings.

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t reading out the time stamps on recommended items in Start correctly. [Task Manager] Did some work to help improve performance when expanding the navigation pane in Task Manager. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11. Known issues [Start menu] Some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component. [Copilot in Windows*] [NEW] Some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who are on the Home edition of Windows 11 Insider Preview builds may notice that Copilot in Windows* has disappeared from the taskbar. We’re working to resolve this issue in a future flight.

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

You can find the official blog post here.