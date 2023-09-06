Windows Insiders can now check out a dedicated Game Pass section in the Microsoft Store

Microsoft issued a surprise update for all members of the Windows Insider Program today. It was to add a new section of the Microsoft Store that puts a spotlight on the company's PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate services.

In a blog post, Microsoft gave info on the new Game Pass page of the Microsoft Store.

New Game Pass page: Explore and subscribe to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate through our new dedicated page. With the new experience, you can learn about Game Pass benefits, such as exclusive games, deals, free perks, EA Play, and more. It’s also easier to discover, jump in, and play your next favorite game, including Day One games, new games on Game Pass, Bethesda games, and more. New Game Pass page in the Microsoft Store. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

Obviously, Microsoft wants Windows 11 PC owners to be able to quickly sign up for either Game Pass service without having to go to an outside website.

Just a reminder: PC Game Pass costs $9.99 a month and offers the following features:

Play hundreds of high-quality games on PC

New games added all the time

Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release

Member discounts and deals

Unlock Riot Games benefits'

Includes EA Play

Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 a month and includes the following benefits:

Play hundreds of high-quality games on console, PC, and cloud

New games added all the time

Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release

Member discounts and deals

Free Perks including in-game content and partner offers

Unlock Riot Games benefits

Includes EA Play

Includes Xbox Gold for console multiplayer and Deals for Gold

This new section of the Windows Store will likely be available for all Windows 11 PC owners in the very near future.