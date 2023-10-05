CDPR reveals Cyberpunk 2077 sales cross 25 million, selling "far faster" than Witcher 3

With the immensely well-received releases of Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion, CD Projekt RED has been making a resurgence in popularity within gaming communities. Today, in a presentation for investors, the company revealed that the sci-fi RPG is selling "far faster" than its previous project The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 25 million copies. It was just over a year ago that the company revealed the game has surpassed the 20 million milestone. The latest five million players have arrived within the last 12 months.

While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's latest sales numbers put it at an impressive 50 million copies sold, it took the fan-favorite RPG almost five years to hit the 25 million milestone, a feat Cyberpunk 2077 has achieved within three years.

President Myers needs help in Dogtown?

Not to worry, 3 millions Vs are coming to the rescue!



Thank you all for your support! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cKoyjN2oLn — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2023

Despite strong sales at launch, Cyberpunk 2077 suffered a rather controversial launch due to major performance issues and bugs, which were primarily seen on last-generation console versions. Sony even pulled the game from the PlayStation store for some time during the peak of the fallout. The 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion skipped out on last-gen platforms entirely.

Another impressive sales stat from today's presentation was for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. The expansion only released only a week ago on September 26, but within that period, the Idris Elba-featuring spy-thriller expansion has sold three million copies across all platforms.

A sales breakdown was also shared, with CD Projekt saying 68% of that three million number came from PC platforms (10% from CD Projekt's own GOG store). 20% of sales had arrived from PlayStation 5 while Xbox Series X|S platforms brought in 13%.

While Phantom Liberty is slated to be the only expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED has already announced plans for a sequel. Codenamed Projekt Orion, it is currently in "conceptual design level" according to the studio. For those wanting more of the dystopian sci-fi universe, the company announced today that it is also working on a live-action project.