MSI teases its first handheld gaming console to launch CES 2024

MSI has offered a sneak peek at its upcoming handheld gaming PC via a teaser video on Instagram. The short clip shows two offset joysticks surrounded by RGB lighting, vents on the sides, and what appears to be the MSI gaming logo on the back.

While details are scarce, the design takes inspiration from competitors like the Asus ROG Ally in its joystick layout. MSI refers to the mystery device as a "new breed of MSI dragon" in the post, suggesting that it will expand the company's gaming portfolio beyond laptops.

This suggests that the device is intended to provide a full-featured portable gaming experience to rival handheld consoles. So, it can be said that MSI is not developing a cloud-based gaming console like the Logitech G Cloud.

Under the hood, the MSI handheld is likely to use AMD's Ryzen processors. Top options include the Ryzen Z1 Extreme found in the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, or one of AMD's newer Hawk Point derivative APUs. Both offer faster performance than the Steam Deck's Van Gogh APU while running Windows 11.

MSI could make a new wave in the handheld market by choosing Intel Core Ultra processors to power the new handheld console. Early benchmarks suggest that Intel Meteor Lake's integrated graphics is faster than AMD's.

As one of the PC and gaming laptop manufacturers, entering the handheld gaming space represents a new industry for MSI. However, expanding into adjacent markets is a common strategy as the industry evolves. Rivals like Asus, AYA, and Lenovo already offer Windows-based handheld PCs to challenge the Steam Deck.

The teaser video leaves gamers with just a brief glimpse and no other information - likely to build hype for the console's full unveiling. Fans will have to wait until CES 2024, where MSI will provide full specs and perhaps a price and availability date.