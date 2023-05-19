Microsoft testing reorder buttons in Edge Sidebar, a widely-requested feature

Last year when Microsoft launched the Sidebar feature in Edge, users were divided on how useful it could be. Luckily for Microsoft, it wasn't one of the scenarios where the company was criticized for adding new functionalities, as the Sidebar was and still is optional. For those who like Sidebar in Edge, Microsoft is taking concrete steps to improve the experience and not just listening to feedback but also acting on them.

Microsoft is working on a new Edge Sidebar feature to allow for more customizations. Many users have complained that they should have the option to reorder buttons in Edge Sidebar. It will let users put the Sidebar buttons in whatever order they like. To address this issue, Microsoft is currently working on the ability to reorder buttons in Edge Sidebar.

Reordering buttons in the Sidebar will be easy. You will be able to drag the button using your mouse cursor and drop it where you like it to be on the Sidebar. Microsoft is currently testing it with select users in Edge Canary, which means there is no guarantee that we will be able to use it right after installing the browser on your PC.

However, if you are one of the lucky ones to see the new Sidebar functionality in Edge Canary, remember that there are some bugs in it, as pointed out by Leopeva 64-2 on Twitter. This is understandable, given that it's in the early stages of development. We are hoping that things will only improve from here.

In Edge Canary Microsoft is already TESTING the option to reorder the Sidebar buttons (the feature has some bugs right now), many users had requested this option:https://t.co/YrvDXMCo2k



. pic.twitter.com/9baiQa4UVW — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) May 18, 2023

Besides the ability to reorder Edge Sidebar buttons, Microsoft is also working on thumbnail options for Edge's "Favourites" hub to allow users to preview a small image representation of a larger web page image. It is also in the early stages of development and is limited to select Edge Canary users. Meanwhile, you can download Edge Canary here from the official Microsoft Edge Insider website.