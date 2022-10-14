Twitter will soon let you control who mentions or tags you in tweets

In the future, Twitter will make it easier for users to untag themselves from unwanted conversations they’re mentioned in via its improved Mentions feature.

The micro-blogging platform is working on a new feature that would allow users to control Mentions in twoways. First, they could block their handle from being included in the Mention completely, and second, users could allow only the contacts they follow, and not everyone public, to include them in their tweets via mentioning.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

This experimental feature was first uncovered by app researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong. She took to Twitter to reveal this information and let people know the social-networking giant was working on this upcoming feature. The screenshot shared by her highlights options for configuring the required settings.

For users not aware, a mention is a tweet that contains another person’s username anywhere in the body of the tweet. For example, when you use someone’s username in your Tweet, the person will see your tweet in their Notifications tab.

The company also supports a similar feature - Twitter Circles that enables users to have the flexibility to select who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis.