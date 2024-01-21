Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Upcoming new folder experience for Outlook and more

It's time for yet another glimpse into the future of Microsoft's productivity apps and services. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap site added a number of upcoming features in the last seven days.

Microsoft Outlook - Improvements to folder creation are coming and more

This week's Roadmap includes a number of upcoming updates for the new Outlook for Windows and on the web. One of them, which will be added in March, will introduce a new folder creation experience.

In this update, we've introduced a more intuitive way to manage your folders and accounts. Starting soon, the creation links will be removed, streamlining your interface for a cleaner and more efficient workspace. What's New: A new ellipsis icon will appear in your left nav bar when hovering the folders and accounts for a quick and easy way to create folders, subfolders or execute the existing folder and account actions ensuring a smoother workflow.

Microsoft added that the current right-click method for folder creation will still be available.

Another option that's coming in March for Outlook for Windows and web users will add two new ways to copy email items.

Ctrl + Drag and Drop: Simply hold down the Ctrl key while dragging and dropping your email items to effortlessly duplicate them. It's a quick and intuitive way to manage your emails with precision. Ctrl C + Ctrl V: For those who prefer the classic copy-and-paste method, we've got you covered! Just use Ctrl C to copy the email item and Ctrl V to paste it wherever you need.

In January, OneDrive for Business will be available directly in Outlook on the web and in the classic Outlook Windows app, with a preview in February and a full rollout in March.

Microsoft Teams - Hiding general channels is coming soon and more

As usual, Microsoft Teams has a lot of new features in the Roadmap this week. One that's due in February for all Teams platforms is a nice organizational addition:

Alike other channels, now you will be able to hide general channels in your teams, helping you focus on the channels that matter most to you.

Teams Premium IT admins will also get a new feature in February for the web, Windows and Mac:

When enabled, a user will have a preset background defined by the IT admin without the ability to change the background.

That's our latest weekly look at the new additions to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. Come back next week to see more.