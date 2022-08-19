Microsoft To Do for Android gets rich text editor and widgets customization

Microsoft has announced new features for its task manager on Android. With the latest update, Microsoft To Do gets widget customizations, a rich text editor for notes in to-dos, list auto-suggestions, and a special Marvel theme dedicated to the She Hulk movie.

Here are all the new features for Microsoft To Do on Android in detail:

Widget Customizations . Android users can now personalize the To Do widget with options such as opacity and font size. Besides, the app lets you show or hide completed tasks or extra details for each reminder.

. Android users can now personalize the To Do widget with options such as opacity and font size. Besides, the app lets you show or hide completed tasks or extra details for each reminder. Rich Text for Notes . Notes in Microsoft To Do now support rich text editing, allowing users to insert headings and subheadings, highlight text with bold, italics, and underline, add bulleted or numbered lists, and insert hyperlinks.

. Notes in Microsoft To Do now support rich text editing, allowing users to insert headings and subheadings, highlight text with bold, italics, and underline, add bulleted or numbered lists, and insert hyperlinks. Auto-suggestions for lists . Microsoft To Do on Android now supports intelligent suggestions, making creating grocery or other lists easier. Note that smart suggestions are on by default only for the Grocery list, and you need to enable them manually for all other lists.

. Microsoft To Do on Android now supports intelligent suggestions, making creating grocery or other lists easier. Note that smart suggestions are on by default only for the Grocery list, and you need to enable them manually for all other lists. Special She Hulk theme.

You can download Microsoft To Do for Android from the Google Play Store. Besides native clients for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, Microsoft offers a web-based version of the To Do app.