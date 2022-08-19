Death Stranding comes to PC Game Pass next week

Following a week of teasing on the PC Game Pass Twitter account with cryptic profile pictures, Microsoft has confirmed Death Stranding is heading to its PC-focused game subscription service. The Hideo Kojima-directed game originally arrived as a Sony-published PlayStation exclusive in 2019, which was followed by a Windows release a year later.

Microsoft is working with the PC version's publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions directly for this release. August 23 is when Death Stranding will reach PC Game Pass.

The title features performances by a star-studded cast including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner. For those in the dark about the setting of this dark and mysterious adventure game, here's how the developer describes it:

In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.

special delivery pic.twitter.com/GRTxRbDPEu — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 19, 2022

Interestingly, none of the announcement material Microsoft shared today specifically mentions this being the more recent Director's Cut version, meaning it could be the original edition that's hitting PC Game Pass. More information about the launch will come as part of a community "Community Q&A" later.