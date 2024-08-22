Microsoft updates Dev Home app with improvements for widgets, environments and more

Microsoft recently held a community call to talk about various developer instruments available on Windows 10 and 11. The Dev Home app is one of those tools, and it has received an update to version 0.17. It introduces a new way to arrange widgets for better accessibility and the option to configure an environment on the Environments page.

Accessibility fixes Widgets can now be rearranged with the keyboard (Alt+Shift+Arrow Keys). (#3426)

Narrator should now announce the information button next to "Generate Configuration file" and the content in its teaching tip within Machine Configuration. (#3497)

Narrator should now announce when you click the "remove all" button on the Install Applications page. (#3605) Changes You can now configure an environment from the Environments page. (#3492) Bug fixes Disabling an extension now hides its widgets. (#3253)

The summary view for configuration files should now load much faster. (#3397)

The maximized state should no longer be lost when launching a second instance (Thanks @davidegiacometti!). (#3437)

The Dev Home process should now fully terminate the Dev Home process. (#3524)

The correct user should now be added when adding yourself to the Hyper-V admin group. (#3532) Dev Home should no longer crash when navigating away from the Dashboard while widgets were still loading. (#3587)

Pinned WinGet packages should now load in the Install Applications page. (#3596)

The Dev Home app is available for download from GitHub and the Microsoft Store. Keep in mind that Dev Home is still a preview, so rough surfaces or missing features should not be a big surprise.

Besides discussing the Dev Home app, Microsoft talked about PowerToys, another fantastic app for Windows 10 and 11. It will soon receive the "Workspaces" utility that will let you launch several pre-arranged apps with just one click. You can learn more about PowerToys Workspaces here.