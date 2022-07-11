Surface Duo with Windows 11 gets working Wi-Fi, Cellular, eSIM, and GPS

Gustave Monce, the creator of the WoA Project, released a new set of drivers that allow running Windows 10 and 11 on the first-gen Surface Duo. The latest release has introduced wireless connection support, effectively enabling Wi-Fi, cellular, GPS, and eSIM. Here is the changelog for version 2207.32, which is now available for download from GitHub:

Wi-Fi is now functional (2.5Ghz/5Ghz). Mac Address retrieval is not yet here, however.

Cellular Data is now functional (LTEA/LTE/HSDPA+/HSDPA/EDGE/GPRS).

Cellular Texts are now functional. Use the Chat application to send and get messages.

Calls, VoLTE, RCS, and more are coming soon in a later release.

eSIM support is now enabled in this release.

GPS is now functional.

Although the project has received multiple improvements and enhancements, it is still far from being ready to substitute the stock Android for daily use. In addition to missing calls support, you get a non-functioning camera, graphical rendering issues, problems with automatic orientation, broken USB dongles, and other bugs.

For now, Windows for the original Surface Duo remains a fun experiment for those having a spare Surface Duo. Also, it is a way to get a taste of the now-dead Surface Neo, a device that Microsoft does not plan to resurrect any time soon.

If you prefer to use your Surface Duo with its original OS, you may want to check out the latest improvements and enhancements Microsoft released in the July 2022 firmware update.