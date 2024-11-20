Microsoft updates Terminal and Terminal Preview with glyph rendering improvements and more

Following a big drop of news at Ignite 2024, Microsoft released more updates for developers. Dev Home 0.19 is now out, and new Windows Terminal updates are also here. In the Stable Channel, Microsoft shipped version 1.21.3231.0 with a few servicing improvements and fixes. In the Preview Channel, version 1.22.3232.0 arrived with better glyph rendering on 100%-scale displays and other small changes.

Here is the changelog for Windows Terminal 1.21.3231.0:

Changes: We've adjusted the drag-and-drop path translator to detect WSL's new distribution profiles.

Terminal will now no longer generate WSL profiles when it can detect that WSL is going to do it. Bug Fixes: Terminal will no longer permanently forget auto-detected profiles that temporarily disappear.

The Czech translation of "Open in Terminal" should once again make sense. Accessibility: High Contrast Mode once again works in the Command Palette and Settings UI.

And here is what is new in Windows Terminal 1.22.3232.0:

Changes: The built-in Box Drawing glyphs now look better on 100%-scale displays, and we've improved the ones with rounded corners.

We've adjusted the drag-and-drop path translator to detect WSL's new distribution profiles.

Terminal will now no longer generate WSL profiles when it can detect that WSL is going to do it. Accessibility: You can now access "move tab left", "... right" and "... to new window" by right-clicking the tab. Bug Fixes: Terminal will no longer permanently forget auto-detected profiles that temporarily disappear.

The Czech translation of "Open in Terminal" should once again make sense. Accessibility: High Contrast Mode once again works in the Command Palette and Settings UI.

Windows Terminal is the default command line utility in Windows 11. While it receives updates via Windows Updates (Windows Terminal Stable is available here and Windows Terminal Preview here), you can also get the latest release from Terminal's GitHub repository via this link.