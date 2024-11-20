Microsoft releases Dev Home 0.19 with File Explorer source control integration and more

Microsoft has released a new feature update for Dev Home, an app that gives Windows 10 and 11 developers "more power" and useful features. With the latest release, Dev Home received File Explorer source control integration for repositories in WSL, a new version of WinAppSDK, various bug fixes, accessibility improvements, and more.

Also, Microsoft removed some parts of the app and experimental features, such as the introductory page, Dev Diagnostics, Quickstart Playground, and quiet background process.

Here is the complete changelog:

Changes: File Explorer source control integration now supports repositories in WSL.

WinAppSDK has been updated to version 1.5.

You can now unassign the version control from a selected repository in the File Explorer source integration page.

The Introducing Dev Home page has been removed.

The functionality to continue restoring your device after OOBE has been removed.

Dev Diagnostics, an experimental feature, has been removed.

Quickstart playground, an experimental feature, has been removed.

Quiet background processes, an experimental feature, has been removed.

Group Policy (GPO) has been added with an overall toggle to disable Dev Home.

The GitHub extension is no longer automatically installed on first run. Bug fixes: Installing WSL distros through Dev Home should no longer time out.

Dev Drive insights better handles moving package caches.

Environments should now better handle when multiple accounts are logged in. Accessibility fixes: Narrator should now properly announce all of the content in the File Explorer source integration page.

The Learn more links on the app install page should no longer get cut off.

The keyboard should no longer lose focus after opening and closing a File Explorer window from Dev Home.

You can download Dev Home 0.19 from its GitHub repository or winget (winget install --id MIcrosoft.DevHome -e). Dev Home works on all Windows 11 versions and Windows 10 version 22H2 (build 19045 and newer).