Microsoft: Windows 11 24H2 MSU update installs failing with “Operation is not supported"

In July, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 updates would be delivered to devices via a new method. Called "Checkpoint Cumulative Updates," these are meant to lower download sizes and thus faster updates. Microsoft also says this will consequently reduce server-side load too.

While not directly responsible, the new way to push updates is leading to installation issues for Windows Update Standalone Installer (MSU) files that can fail with an "Operation is not supported” error message. This is the second Windows Update-related problem we are reporting this week following one that is happening on a 24H2 Insider Channel.

Microsoft has explained what the issue is and what is causing it:

Symptoms You have a device that has the latest checkpoint cumulative update installed (for example, currently the September 2024 required update KB5043080). You also have installed a Feature on Demand (FoD) or Language Pack (LP) from a local resource when there is no connectivity to Windows Update (WU) or Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Then if you try to install a post checkpoint cumulative update by double-clicking the .msu package, the installation might fail and you receive the Operation is not supported Cause This problem occurs because the FoD or LP that was added from a local source on top of the latest checkpoint cumulative update cannot be updated to the latest update without connectivity to WU or WSUS.

The company has also published how to fix the problem and it essentially involves downloading and reinstalling all the checkpoint cumulative updates. It has provided detailed steps on how to do it:

To resolve this problem, download and reinstall all checkpoint cumulative updates and the latest update. Download checkpoint cumulative update .msu packages Search for the latest update (KB number) on Microsoft Update Catalog. For example, to find the September 2024 update, type 5043080 in the Search box and then click Search. Click the Download button for your devices architecture such as for x64-based Systems or arm64-based Systems. The Download dialog box appears that lists all required .msu packages. These packages include one .msu file for the latest update and .msu files for all checkpoint cumulative updates that were released before this update. Individually, click each .msu file and download each .msu file to a local folder such as “C:\Packages”. This local folder must not contain any other .msu files. Install the .msu packages Method 1: Manually install MSU packages in order Install each update one at a time in order. To do this, go to the C:\Packages folder and double-click the earliest .msu file. Then continue in order to the next .msu file until the latest .msu file has been installed. Method 2: Use a DISM command Use the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool to install one or more checkpoint cumulative update .MSU packages. For more information, see DISM Operating System Package (.cab or .msu) Servicing Command-Line Options. To add a single .msu file to a Windows image, use the Add-WindowsPackage command. For more information, see Add-WindowsPackage.

You can find more details here on the official support document under KB5044786 on Microsoft's official website.