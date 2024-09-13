Microsoft has not released a new Windows Insider build in two weeks

Barring a very, very last-minute and unprecedented release later on Friday, it's looking like Microsoft will not be releasing any new Windows 11 or 10 builds for members of the Windows Insider Program. This will mark the second straight week without such a release.

The last such release of any Windows Insider build was on August 30, when Microsoft released the 22635.4145 build for Windows 11 for the Beta channel and a new 27695 build for the Canary Channel. Microsoft updated the blog posts for both the Beta and Canary channels on September 3 to show some new features that were not previously discovered, but the build downloads did not change.

If you are a member of the Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel, you have been waiting nearly a month for a new build. The last Dev Channel release, for build 26120.1542, was released on August 19.

We have attempted to message the Windows Insider Program on their X account to find out why there's been a significant break in new Insider builds, but there's been no response yet. We will update this post if and when this happens.

It has not been a completely barren release schedule for Windows Insider members. On September 6, Microsoft updated the Microsoft Photos app for all Windows 10 and 11 Insider members, adding a number of new features and improvements.

Even members of the Windows Server Insider Program got a new release this week. Build 26280 was sent out to members of that program on September 6.

Meanwhile, regular Windows 10 and 11 users got the latest public versions of those operating systems as part of the monthly Patch Tuesday event. That included users of Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2, along with Windows 11 21H2, 22H2, and 23H2. Owners of Copilot+ PCs got their own Patch Tuesday update this week for Windows 11 24H2.