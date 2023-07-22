Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man confirmed as Mortal Kombat 1 DLC fighters

NetherRealm Studios is continuing its slow drip of reveals for its upcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 1 as its September release date inches closer. The latest announcement arrived at the San Diego Comic-Con, which revealed three fighters for the main roster as well as the contents of highly-anticipated the lineup of incoming DLC characters.

While Amazon may have spoiled the surprise all the way back in May, the first post-launch Kombat Pack will include the guest characters Peacemaker, Omni-Man, Homelander, as well as classic fighters Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda. The trailer above gave us a look at their in-game models, though we don't get to see them in action yet.

The guest fighters arrive from three separate superhumans-related media universes, though each with darker tones. Omni Man heralds from Invincible, Homelander flies in from The Boys, while Peacemaker drops from DC Universe's Suicide Squad and his own series. The trio are comic book characters that have recently exploded in popularity from television shows/movies.

The developer has not given a release date for the post-launch premium content, but Homelander specifically has been listed as "available in spring 2024."

The franchise is not a newcomer to having over-the-top guest fighters, with previous entries receiving the Predator, Rambo, The Joker, RoboCop, Kratos, and others. Also, as this is only the first Kombat Pack that's been announced, it won't be that surprising to see more DLC characters hit the reboot later as well.

As for the base roster, Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka have been confirmed to be joining the growing launch-day lineup. At the same time, Darrius is coming in as another Kameo Fighter, which are characters players can call in mid-battle to do quick, assisted attacks with.

NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on September 19. The game's Premium and Kollector’s Edition include the Kombat Pack DLC. Console players who pre-order the game will also receive access to a beta test sometime in August.