MSEdgeRedirect update adds image search redirect and other improvements

MSEdgeRedirect, a popular third-party app for forcing Windows 11 to respect your default browser choice, received a new update to version 0.7.0.0. The latest release adds several quality-of-life improvements and fresh features, such as searching for images in Edge using your preferred search engine or uninstalling the browser altogether with a script.

Here is what is new in MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.0.0:

Fixed Apps (again).

Cleaned up Search Data.

Added Image Search Redirections.

Added News De-Embedding (Beta) - Uses I'm Feeling Lucky from Google or DuckDuckGo.

Added support for @AveYo's Edge Removal Script.

Removed leftover dialog boxes used for debugging.

Fixed IEFO Settings not detecting existing IEFO Selections.

Before you download and install MSEdgeRedirect, it is worth noting that the app is still in Beta, and you may encounter some bugs or weird behavior. Proceed at your own risk when using such third-party software.

The developer says the latest release has the following known issues:

Outlook Previews Inop (#63). - Will be fixed in 0.7.1.0.

Weird Setup and Setting Menu Edge cases. Will be fixed in 0.8.0.0.

Debug Dialog left in for using News De-Embedding, Fixed in latest dev build.

You can download MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.0.0 from its repository on GitHub.

MSEdgeRedirect is a spiritual successor to the Edge Deflector app, which many people previously used to deal with Microsoft's Edge-imposing rules. For example, Windows Search and Widgets are permanently tied to Bing and Edge regardless of your default browser. After Microsoft confirmed that it does not plan to change this behavior and would continue fixing loopholes that allow bypassing it, the Edge Deflector creator abandoned the project. Luckily, MSEdgeRedirect is here to save the day with the latest improvements and new features.

You can learn more about how to force widgets in Windows 11 or 10 to use the default browser instead of Edge in our dedicated guide.