Microsoft realizes why Windows default app choice is so key for user performance

It is no secret that Microsoft is not a fan of its users using any non-Microsoft application as a default app on Windows 11 or 10. The conflict is most evident in the case of browsers, where the company has gone to some lengths to prevent people from switching to something other than Edge.

For example, in April, we found that a new "UCPD" driver was introduced to block Registry hacks that are used to modify default app switching. And in May of 2023, the company had to explain how Outlook and Teams hyperlinks defaulting to Microsoft Edge were meant to improve the workflow.

While that behaviour from Microsoft may be deemed as a bit hostile, the company has finally done something that many will surely appreciate. In a new support article on its official website, the company has published a guide on how users could select the default apps on their system and switch to something else when needed.

Microsoft has acknowledged that default application choices are key for user workflow, performance, and convenience. It writes:

Customizing default programs and app associations in Windows is a straightforward process that can enhance your computing experience. For instance, if you’re a developer who prefers a specific text editor for coding, changing the default application for .txt files can save you time and streamline your workflow. Similarly, changing your default browser to the one you use most can speed up your Internet tasks.

Following that, the company has posted a simple guide on how to select the default apps from Settings. As an example, it has used its browser, Edge, to demonstrate how the process works.

In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Apps > Default Apps, or use the following shortcut: Default Apps To change a default app, you can do either of the following: Set a default for a file type or link type

In the search bar, type the file extension or protocol you wish to change, such as .txt. Select the corresponding result from the list that appears. Then, choose an app from the options provided to open files of that type Set defaults for applications

Select an app to see what file types or link types it can open. If you want to change something, select the file or link type, then choose your preferred app

How to configure Microsoft Edge as the default browser From Default apps, under Set defaults for applications, select Microsoft Edge Next to Make Microsoft Edge your default browser, select Set default

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's official website.

The company has recently been publishing several such guides on its site. Earlier today, we also noticed that the tech giant has posted a detailed step-by-step guide on how to speed up Windows systems' slow start-up.