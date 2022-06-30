Windows 11 crosses 23% share mark, almost becoming second most popular version

AdDuplex has published its latest report about Windows 11 and 10 market shares. The June 2022 report states Windows 11 climbed past the 23% mark. It took the operating system two months to get 3.4 percentage points, going from 19.7% in April 2022 to 23.1% in June 2022.

Despite its growth, Windows 11 could not bypass Windows 10 21H1 and become the second most popular Windows release. Version 21H1 holds 23.9% (down from 26.4% in April 2022), and 21H2 is number one with 38.2% (up from 35% in April 2022). Windows 10 21H2 got more users due to Microsoft ending support of Windows 10 20H2 on May 10, 2022, and force-updating its users to the latest release.

Windows 11 remains an optional upgrade on supported hardware, so it is up to users to decide whether to stay with Windows 10 or pull the trigger on the newest operating system. The latter is about to receive its first feature update that will fix many shortcomings of the original release.

Here is how the Windows market looks according to the latest report from AdDuplex:

Windows 10 21H2: 38.2% (+3.2 points). Windows 10 21H1: 23.9% (-2.5 points). Windows 11 21H2: 23.1% (+3.4 points). Windows 10 2004: 5.2% (-1.3 points). Windows 10 20H2: 3.8% (-2.4 points). Other Windows 10 versions: 3% (-0.4 points). Windows 11 Insiders: 0.8% (+0.1 points).

Source: AdDuplex