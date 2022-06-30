WhatsApp Beta for Windows gets full option modern context menu for chats

The WhatsApp Beta UWP app has a received a new update in version 2.2225.2.0 that adds a modern context menu for selected text in chats. This will allow users to do some basic text formatting when composing messages to contacts, with options such as Italics, Bold, Strikethrough, and even formatted font for such things where it is relevant, like sharing code.

Thanks to Microsofters on Twitter who spotted this update, you can see above in our before/after images the difference between the context menus in the chat window between version 2.2225.2.0 and the previous version. The context menu can also be collapsed so that the Copy, Cut, Paste, Undo and Select All options are all hidden, and this is remembered between chat sessions.

Unfortunately, since both Facebook Meta, (who owns WhatsApp) and Microsoft does not provide release notes or a history, it is unclear what else was changed with this latest update. But you can grab it right now from the Microsoft Store here.

Some of the exciting features the Meta-owned company recently added include message reactions, sending voice notes, and limited one-time view for media shares, as well as emoji shortcuts, dark mode support, the ability to filter and archive your chats, and many more.

If you're a WhatsApp user, do you use the beta app on your Windows 11/10 PC? Does this new text formatting context menu make the app more useful to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.