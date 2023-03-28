New report claims Microsoft working on a modular "CorePC" version for "Windows 12"

For the past several days, we have been reporting on Microsoft's reported plans for the next version of its Windows operating system. That included a new option in a Canary Channel to add a Cloud PC, along with some unconfirmed preliminary system requirements for "Windows 12". Now a new report claims Microsoft is working on a new Windows project that could allow for faster updates and more secure features.

Windows Central, citing unnamed sources, claims Microsoft is now working on something with the code name "CorePC". The story claims that it is a "modular and customizable variant of Windows" that's been designed to work with different kinds of devices and form factors. It will reportedly be similar to iOS and Android in that it will have read-only partitions. This should allow the CorePC OS to be more secure and update faster, again like on closed systems that Apple and Google use for their mobile operating systems.

This makes the recently leaked UI for "Windows 12" make more sense if its being developed more like a closed system.

The article claims that Microsoft is working on a version of CorePC that would compete with Google's ChromeOS for low-cost notebooks. It states:

A version of Windows that only runs Edge, web apps, Android apps (via Project Latte) and Office apps, designed for low-end education PCs is already in early testing internally, and is roughly 60-75% smaller than Windows 11 SE.

There's also another version reportedly in the works that runs has the same features as Windows OS on the desktop but with those "state separated" functions for better security and faster updates. The story says CorePC does not yet have a final date for release, but that Microsoft would like for it to be completed for its next major Windows OS release, which may happen in late 2024.

Keep in mind Microsoft has not confirmed or denied any of these plans, so take it with a grain of salt. It's also possible that even if these reports are accurate, Microsoft could make changes in these plans down the road, in terms of features and release dates.