How to enable voice Isolation while on a phone call in iOS 16.4

Starting in iOS 15, Apple introduced a new feature called voice isolation. It made it first available for Facetime calls only. This feature, when enabled, muffles all background noise and makes your voice the centre of attention.

Starting with iOS 16.4, which was just released, voice isolation is now available for phone calls too. Today I'm going to show you how to enable it while on a call.

First, swipe up from the bottom right of your screen to bring up the Command Center.

Next tap the button in the top right (which by default will say Mic Mode Standard).

Then Tap Voice Isolation.

That's it! If you are in a noisy environment, hopefully, you are now easier to understand.

Happy Talking!

