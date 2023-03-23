Microsoft slowly setting the ball rolling for Windows 12 as it begins adding Cloud PC option

Microsoft has been slowly making big changes to the Settings app in Windows 11. Although not available to the general public yet, some of them have already started making their way to Insiders. These include things like the dedicated USB4 page, which has now made its way to the Canary channel, the Dev Channel as well as the Beta channel. You can follow these changes in these articles.

Things is still being added and tweaked, and the latest improvement brings an option to switch to a Cloud PC. There will be two ways to access it, a full-screen desktop via Task View, or as an App window. Options to add accessories and ports to the Cloud PC have also been added. Hence, users may not need a dedicated app. The latest Dev build 23419 enables these options via the new "settingshandlers_cloudpc" DLL file (spotted by Xeno on Twitter).

Although the integration of Cloud PC options inside Settings may not appear exciting at first, it makes sense in the grand scheme of things as Microsoft's Panos Panay has already stated that the next-gen Windows 11 and Windows 12 experience will be optimized to harness the power of the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). The latter is also making steady progress as the AI-powered Bing Chat experience is now available from the taskbar. There are also reports of AI-powered desktop backgrounds too.

Source: Albacore (Twitter)