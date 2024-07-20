New Samsung patent reveals a LG Wing like device but with a hinge

image via MySmartPrice

Samsung recently revealed two new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip6, a clamshell phone, and the Galaxy Z Fold6, a book-style foldable. However, it seems like Samsung also has a different phone style in mind, if we go by the recent patent discovery.

According to a fresh patent on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) spotted by MySmartPrice, a new Samsung device is seen. Interestingly, the Samsung device in the patent has a design similar to the now-discontinued LG Wing phone. But the Samsung device, as shown in the patent, has a hinge.

The patent also shows a camera island at the top-right corner of the back of the phone. The device has a charging port, a microphone, and speaker grills at the bottom. The new Samsung device in the patent initially appears to be a standard glass-slab phone. But with the display, it can swivel and rotate like the LG Wing.

Gallery: Samsung patented device

When the screen is swiveled, it reveals a secondary display at the bottom. One additional feature of the LG Wing is that thanks to the hinge, the rotating screen can bend and rest like the secondary display on the Galaxy Z Flip6 or older phones in the series.

With the swiveling screen and hinge, the device offers a full-sized display to work with and a secondary display with a smaller area at the bottom with some controls to control what is running on the secondary display. Do note that a patent does not confirm that the OEM will launch a phone similar to the patented device.

OEMs file thousands of patents every year, but only a few see the light of the day. Moreover, this is not the first time Samsung has patented an innovative display technology device. Samsung has already filed a patent for a triple-folding device, showing the device with two hinges to fold the OLED displays.