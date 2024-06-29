Download high-quality Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 wallpapers

Samsung is going to take the wraps off its premium foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, and other Galaxy products, at the Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris. The event is confirmed to take place at one of the most iconic museums, the Louvre Museum.

Speaking of the Galaxy Z Flip6, it is expected that the phone will come with upgraded cameras. Recently, images of the alleged dummy units of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 were also leaked, suggesting that the display crease is here to stay this year as well.

Moreover, an Australian retailer prematurely listed the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 on their retail website. The listing revealed both foldables in all color options they are expected to launch in. It is also speculated that there will be some online exclusive colors as well.

Now, ahead of their official debut, we have our hands on the wallpapers that will purportedly grace the home screens of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. These high-resolution wallpapers are courtesy of YTECHB.

Here's a preview of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 wallpapers. Notably, for the Galaxy Z Flip6, there are four wallpapers, blue, green, yellow, and gray, and they are available in 1080x2638 pixels resolution.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Wallpapers

Whereas for Galaxy Z Fold6, three wallpapers in gray, blue, and pink are available in two resolutions, i.e., 904x2314 and 1812x2176. Please note that the below wallpapers are of low resolution.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Wallpapers

To download the high-resolution wallpapers, you need to download them from the below Google Drive link:

Did you like the new Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 wallpapers? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.