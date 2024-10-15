OnePlus 13's display packs a cool feature that rival brands should adopt

OnePlus 13 is expected to launch later this month in China, with previous leaks suggesting that it could pack the biggest battery of all flagships. The OnePlus 13 is rumored to have the same display size as the OnePlus 12. However, as per the details shared by OnePlus in today's announcement, the OnePlus 13 is set to offer more advanced features than its predecessor.

OnePlus and BOE, the manufacturer of the OnePlus 13's display, revealed interesting information about the upcoming flagship's display. One of the standout features is the local high refresh rate, a potential game changer that rival brands should incorporate in their flagships.

The OnePlus 13's display supports a local high refresh rate feature, which means that different areas of the same display can run at different refresh rates. Current smartphones can run at a variety of refresh rates, but they apply to the entire screen. With OnePlus and BOE's latest technology, variable refresh rates can be used for different parts of the display.

OnePlus notes that thanks to the local refresh rate feature, the OnePlus 13 will offer more accurate color matching, smoother viewing, and better UI operation. Another benefit of this new display tech is that it will help reserve more battery since high refresh rates consume more battery.

image via OnePlus on Weibo

Moreover, a local high refresh rate will allow users to view YouTube videos at a high refresh rate, whereas other UI/elements run at a lower refresh rate. Also, using apps in split screen can be another use case, where you can read a Kindle book at a low refresh rate, while the browser can run at a high refresh rate.

Aside from a local high refresh rate, the OnePlus 13 display is also claimed to have a "sun display," which would offer accurate colors and visibility even in harsh sunlight compared to its competitors. The phone is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and could debut next year in the global market.