Nvidia releases Studio Driver 565.90 with optimizations for the latest Adobe AI updates

Nvidia is rolling out a new Studio Driver for supported graphics cards. Version 565.90 WHQL is now available with optimizations for Adobe's latest updates to the Creative Cloud Suite, which were announced at the recent Adobe MAX event. In case you missed it, Adobe announced new AI-powered features and a new Firefly Video model that can generate "commercially safe" videos.

For those unfamiliar, Nvidia releases Studio Driver less frequently than Game Ready drivers. That is because the goal of Studio Drivers is to provide the "highest level of reliability" for customers who work in creative and professional software. To do so, Nvidia puts its Studio Driver through stricter testing in the most popular applications.

Here is the full changelog for Nvidia Studio Driver 565.90 WHQL:

Applications The October NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new updates to the Adobe Creative Cloud suite announced at Adobe MAX including Premiere Pro, After Effects, and the Substance 3D line of apps.



Fixed Application Bugs [Final Fantasy XV] . Turning on Turf Effects causes texture flickering with drivers newer than 546.65 [4745646]

. Turning on Turf Effects causes texture flickering with drivers newer than 546.65 [4745646] [Dying Light 2 Stay Human] Game launch shows frozen white screen then crashes to desktop [4738045] Fixed General Bugs Enabling MSAA globally causes corruption to Steamlink streaming [4741818]

Slight monitor backlight panel flicker when FPS drops below 60FPS. [4785222]

Known issues include the following:

Short 3 second black screen on alt-tab from game to desktop in Windows 11 24H2 [4722079]

Nvidia's Studio drivers are available for systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 and the following graphics cards:

GeForce GTX Series GeForce RTX Series Quadro GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 16 Series

TITAN V

TITAN XP

TITAN X GeForce RTX 20 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 40 Seris

TITAN RTX All models released after 2012

You can download the latest Nvidia Studio Drive via this link. More information about the update is available here, and the full release notes here (PDF).