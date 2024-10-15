Get a massive 45% discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with Snapdragon X Elite

In June, Samsung launched its new Galaxy Book4 Edge laptops, powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite processor. The Galaxy Book4 Edge is Samsung's first Copilot+ PC, boasting a Neural Processing Unit capable of 45 TOPS for impressive AI computing performance.

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge carried a hefty price tag of $1,349 for the 14-inch model. But now, you can snag it for just $799 (a massive $549 discount) directly from Samsung.com. This particular variant also features the 12-core version of the Snapdragon X Elite processor for even better performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge boasts a 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster technology for a top-tier viewing experience. Its quad speakers (woofer max 4 W x 2, tweeter 2.7 W x 2) with Dolby Atmos support deliver immersive audio. With 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD, productivity is a breeze.

Samsung also claims an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours for video playback. All of this is packed into an ultra-thin and lightweight (2.62 lbs) design. And despite its slim profile, it still includes an HDMI 2.1 port supporting 4K@60Hz output, two USB 4.0 ports, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is available in a stylish Sapphire Blue color, and you can order it using the link below.

On top of the existing discount, you can get a further 10% off by taking advantage of Samsung Offer programs. These programs are available for students, employees of participating companies in the US, military personnel, first responders, and more. Samsung also has a trade-in program where you can get another $200 off when you trade in any working laptop. By combining all these offers, you can potentially get the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge for as low as $519, an incredible deal for a laptop in this category.

