Parallels updates its Desktop virtualization software with improved Windows 11 support

Parallels Desktop for Mac is a popular virtualization software, which many use to run Windows 11 on Apple's computers. Version 19.4.0 is now available for download with improved Windows 11 support, general fixes, command line improvements, and more.

With the latest update, Parallels fixed problems with installing Windows 11, specific app compatibility issues, blue screens of death when installing LabVIEW, and more. Also, Parallels Desktop 19.4.0 introduces a new method to run Microsoft SQL Server.

Here is the list of Windows 11-specific fixes:

Brings the redesigned version of shared Mac folders which are now symlinks, which act like pointers to the files in your Mac folders while still appearing to be located on the Windows’s local disk. To learn more, read our KB article here.

Fixes the issue that prevented NinjaTrader from starting correctly due to a shared folder issue.

Fixes the issue that prevented Mathematica and other apps from running correctly due to a shared folder issue.

Fixes the issue that prevented a Windows 11 virtual machine from installing correctly if the user attempted to open a .exe file on their Mac during the installation process.

Fixes the issue that triggered Windows crash (BSOD) when installing LabVIEW in Windows 11 virtual machines running on Apple Silicon Macs.

Fixes the issue of right-click context menus disappearing in Coherence view mode for apps like Delphi IDE, Solidworks, etc.

And here are general fixes in Parallels Desktop 19.4.0:

Adds OS badge to app icons displayed in macOS Spotlight search results, a helpful visual cue that tells you exactly which app you are about to launch.

Fixes the issue of USB devices not showing up correctly in virtual machines when connected to USB 2.0 ports. The fix requires macOS 14.5 beta or newer installed on your Mac.

Introduces a new way to run Microsoft SQL Server for your development or learning needs. To learn more, read our KB article here.

Parallels Desktop 19.4.0 is now available as a free update for existing users. The app costs $99 per year, and you can try it for free for 14 days.