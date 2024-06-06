Google is giving away free One AI Premium subscriptions with Pixel 8/8 Pro

If you're planning to buy a new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, then maybe now is a good time to get some extra perks. Google is giving away four months of free Google One AI Premium subscriptions to those who buy a new Pixel phone in the US.

Google One AI Premium is a paid subscription tier that gives you access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini 1.5 Pro model, early access to new features, and integration with apps like Gmail, Docs, and Drive. It also comes with 2TB of cloud storage that works across Google services.

The AI Premium offer for the Pixel devices is $80 in value for four months of access. Google will start charging you $19.99/mo for the plan after the trial period ends. For comparison, the company offers two months free to everyone who subscribes to the AI Premium plan.

In addition, Google is also giving $250 off for the Pixel 8 Pro and $150 off for the Pixel 8 at checkout. However, you need to fulfill some criteria in order to get your hands on the free Google One subscription. The search giant explains in the fine print:

The Google One AI Premium plan offer is available to users with the purchase on store.google.com and activation of a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro between June 2, 2024 and June 22, 2024 at 11:59pm PST. Users must purchase a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro using the coupon code provided by Google. Eligible users will receive an email from Google Store to redeem the Google One AI Premium plan offer within a week after purchase.

Once activated, you can redeem the offer by June 30. It won't apply in certain conditions, for instance, if your Google One subscription is billed through 3rd party providers, or you have a Pixel Pass or Google Fi Unlimited plan. You can cancel the AI Premium plan before the trial period ends to avoid getting charged.