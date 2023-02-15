Power BI Desktop gets TypeScript support, a new 'Get Data' experience, and more

Microsoft unveiled its latest feature summary for Power BI Desktop today, which goes over all the latest updates the tech giant's data analytics platform has received over recent weeks. In this month's round-up, a bunch of new formatting features for reporting have been highlighted, alongside several third-party visuals in AppSource.

As far as reporting is concerned, two new features are now in preview as well, including sensitivity labels in PDF export from Desktop, as well as row-level security defining that does not require complex data analysis expressions (DAX). Aside from that, the sandbox developer playground in Power BI Embedded now has support for TypeScript, with support for only JavaScript available previously.

The full changelog for this month can be viewed below:

Reporting Conditional formatting based on string fields Smart Narrative visual summary icon Formatting image width in table and matrix Update your base theme in Power BI Report theme validation on custom theme import Text box visual indentation New accessible report themes Customize visible pages in the Page navigator visual Sensitivity labels now supported in PDF export from Desktop Enhanced row-level security editor

Analytics Quick Create SDK

Modeling New DAX functions: LINEST and LINESTX

Data Connectivity Denodo (Connector Update) Digital Construction Works Insights (Connector Update) Profisee (Connector Update)

Service New ‘Get Data’ experience in the Power BI Service Compact view Linked metrics Follow metric

Paginated Reports Draft Paginated Reports Formatted Table authoring experience Create a Paginated Report from a datamart Capacity Planning for Paginated Reports

Embedded TypeScript support in the playground developer sandbox

Visualizations (third party visuals) Editor’s pick of the quarter New visuals in AppSource Milestone Trend Analysis Chart by Nova Silva Multiple Sparklines Inforiver Charts 2.1 is now Microsoft Power BI certified accoPLANNING by Accobat Drill Down Donut PRO by ZoomCharts



Notably, the older 'Get Data' page in the Power BI service has been fully removed now as well, with old entry points being replaced by newer features in workspaces, as was initially communicated in the changes introduced a few months ago. Older flows were available back then, but are not going to be available moving ahead.

All the aforementioned updates can be accessed by downloading the latest version of the Desktop app here.