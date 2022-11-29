Power BI Desktop November update changes app color accent, brings Optimize ribbon

Towards the end of each month, Microsoft introduces the many changes that have been made to its Power BI Desktop variant over the course of that month. With the November edition this time around, the tech giant has unveiled a new color accent, an Optimize ribbon to make the process of report creation easier for users, and more.

The change to a teal color accent was made by the Power BI team, keeping in mind its effect in improving contrast and increasing visibility across the app, making it more accessible for users with visual disabilities. Aside from that, there are a bunch of other new updates surrounding various modules including reporting, modeling, data connectivity, visualizations, and more.

The full changelog can be viewed below:

Reporting Unshared and unsynchronized axes for small multiples charts Controlling and customizing labels on Azure Maps Create dynamic slicers using field parameters Composite models over Power BI datasets and Analysis Services

Modeling Streamline your report authoring experience with the Optimize ribbon New DAX function: EVALUATEANDLOG New DAX functions: TOCSV and TOJSON

Data connectivity and preparation Azure Databricks, Databricks Dremio Cloud Kognitwin Spigit, Projectplace, Planview Enterprise One – PRM, Planview Enterprise One – CTM SumTotal

Service New way to upload Power BI and Excel files Subscribe to a report with filters applied Linked metrics Information protection update

Paginated Reports Formatted Table authoring experience

Visualizations New visuals in AppSource accoPLANNING by Accobat ADWISE RoadMap / Gantt v2.5 Control Chart XmR by Nova Silva Zebra BI Cards 1.3 ZoomCharts Drill Down Graph PRO



Notably, the data analytics service's infrastructure update to WebView2 is also heading closer to GA. As the plan is to eventually make it mandatory for all customers to switch to WebView2, an installation prompt will be showcased each time users who do not currently have it installed launch their desktop app. You can get your hands on the latest update for Power BI Desktop here.