PowerToys may soon get a new file action context menu with quick commands and features

A future PowerToys update may bring Windows 11 and 10 users a new module with quick and easy access to various commands and features. Called "File Actions," it would work by adding new context menu entries for selected objects, allowing you to generate checksums, copy or move files, create a new folder with the highlighted items, copy images to the clipboard, and more.

Judging from the pull request on GitHub, the new tool is in its infancy, so you probably should not expect it in the next PowerToys release. Meanwhile, you can contribute by offering your ideas and suggestions on GitHub or X.

I'm currently working on a new #PowerToys module that enables a new file menu where you can select different actions to perform on your selected files. Currently my plan includes the actions below.



But I'm curious: What do you want in this menu? What would make your life easier? pic.twitter.com/wIQJeFRRki — Aaron Junker (@theredcuber) January 31, 2024

Screenshots published by developers show a rough (very rough) concept of the module. Sadly, it seems that File Actions will work as a separate context menu invoked by a dedicated shortcut instead of integrating into Windows 11's native menus. According to the developer, context menus in Windows 11 are very limited, and adding a large number of entries will slow the already not-so-fast UI to the crawl.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently released PowerToys 0.78. The latest release added four new localizations and a number of fixes for existing tools. Besides File Actions, Microsoft is working on other improvements, such as a reworked keyboard manager and better update settings.

You can download PowerToys from GitHub or the Microsoft Store.

What do you think about an extra context menu with different actions? What features you would like to see there? Share your thoughts in the comments.