The price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back to its all time low of $39.99

In October 2023, Amazon launched the latest version of its most advanced streaming TV stick, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. During the Black Friday holiday sales period, the price of the device was cut by $20 to just $39.99 before going back up again. Now, the streaming stick has the same discount it had during Black Friday for a limited time.

Yes, that means you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99. Again, that matches its all-time low price, and it is a $20 discount off its $59.99 launch price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which is double the storage of the cheaper Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K variant. It includes Wi-Fi 6E support, with three bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz.

As with the other Fire TV Sticks, the 4K Max edition connects to your smart TV using an HDMI port. It can stream movies and TV at up to 4K resolution with additional features, such as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Atmos HDR .

It uses Fire TV OS for access to thousands of premium and free streaming services. It also has an Alexa voice remote, so you can launch apps, search for content, and do more with just your voice.

The 4K Max model has a couple of extra features. It supports the new Fire TV Ambient Experience. That means you can view over 2,000 works of art and photos on your TV when you are not watching movies or shows. It also includes support for on-screen widgets for to-do lists, weather, and more.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.