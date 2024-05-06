The Proton Pass password manager adds Pass Monitor for better identity protection

In June 2023, the secure productivity software team Proton first launched Proton Pass, an end-to-end encrypted password manager that could also securely store things like credit card numbers and more. Today, Proton announced a new feature that's being added to Proton Pass that is designed to help detect if your password is part of a data breach and alerts its users if that happens.

In a blog post, Proton says the new feature is called Pass Monitor, and as the name suggests, the team scans the dark web to see if your passwords, along with your email addresses and aliases, have been a part of a security breach. The blog post states:

We use our own datasets of dark web hubs as well as those compiled by Have I Been Pwned(new window) and Constella Intelligence(new window), leaders in digital threat management. We only share custom email addresses (with your approval) with third parties for Dark Web Monitoring.

If a breach that involves your emails or passwords does happen, Proton Pass will send users alerts so they can make the necessary changes to their passwords and email. The alerts will offer info on which service had the data breach, what data was involved, and when the data was discovered. The new feature will also scan your current passwords and alert you if any of them have been reused or are considered weak.

Pass Monitor will also alert you if any services that you sign up for have two-factor authentication but have so far not been enabled, Finally, the new feature will add the company's Proton Sentinel program. It uses a combination of human analysts and AI to try to find and stop any attacks on your accounts.

The new Pass Monitor feature will be available for all Proton Pass users over the next few days. It's available with a Proton Pass subscription that starts at $4.99 a month.